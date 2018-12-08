Heisman Trophy Winner 2018: Twitter Reacts to Kyler Murray's Presentation

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Kyler Murray shocked many to take home the Heisman Trophy at the PlayStation Theater in New York City on Saturday night.

While Murray held the lead in the Heisman race, according to OddsShark, Tagovailoa had been the favorite for most of the season. Murray had a consistently strong year, and many thought the Sooners quarterback would overtake Tagovailoa after the Tide quarterback left the SEC Championship Game early with an injury that allowed Jalen Hurts to lead the Crimson Tide to victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Despite this, the Alabama sophomore was still the favorite in the eyes of many because of the incredible numbers he put up despite sitting out the majority of fourth quarters during the year (3,353 yards passing, 37 touchdowns, four interceptions).

The discussion surrounded Tagovailoa and Murray up until the last moment, with the other Heisman contender—Dwayne Haskins—mostly left out of the conversation. After an hourlong ceremony that had college football fans on the edge of their seats, Murray took home the trophy:

Murray follows in the footsteps of former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the prestigious award in 2017.

Murray beat out the Alabama sophomore with 517 first-place votes to Tagovailoa's 299.

Tagovailoa still made history:

The Oklahoma junior put up phenomenal statistics, with 4,053 passing yards, a whopping 40 passing touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Murray added 11 rushing scores, proving his worth as a dual-threat quarterback.

"He's one of the elite guys to ever do it, to balance both," said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, according to USA Today.

In his televised acceptance speech, Murray said: "To the Heisman trust and voters, I just want to say thank you for your support. This is crazy, this is an honor, something that I'll never forget, something I'll cherish for the rest of my life."