Heisman Trophy Winner 2018: Latest Comments, Reaction to Kyler Murray's Win

Heisman Trophy Winner 2018: Latest Comments, Reaction to Kyler Murray's WinDecember 9, 2018
In the moments leading up to the 2018 Heisman Trophy presentation, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray appeared just as poised and as patient as he did during his time in Norman. Murray waited behind last year's Heisman winner, Baker Mayfield, and finally got his chance to shine in 2018.
One could argue that Murray shone even brighter than Mayfield did. He's already thrown for 4,053 yards, rushed for another 892 and scored 51 touchdowns, leading the No. 4 Sooners into the College Football Playoff.
While Murray didn't earn as many first-place votes—Mayfield had 732—one could argue that he faced stiffer competition in the Heisman race. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa received the most ever points by a Heisman runner-up.
Chris Breece @ChrisBreece
Tua Tagovailoa's 1,871 points were the highest ever by a runner up. Also, his 229 1st place votes were 3rd best all-time among runner ups.
Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins had his fair share of support as well.
Unsurprisingly, Mayfield was excited for his former backup.
Mayfield himself voted for his successor and posted the following message on Instagram shortly after the trophy was presented:
"AND THATS WHAT WE CALL BACK TO BACK. YOU DESERVE IT K1. So proud of you man. Enjoy every second of it. Absolutely nobody can put a ceiling on you. Football or baseball, follow your dreams, brotha. K1!!!!! Welcome to the Heisman family."
Not everyone was thrilled to see another Oklahoma quarterback win the biggest individual award in college football. Though they may be a tad biased, former Alabama defensive back Will Lowery and current Crimson Tide long-snapper Thomas Fletcher both believe Murray shouldn't have won.
Will Lowery @jwlowery29
Disappointing that @HeismanTrophy voters recognize and reward gross stats against extremely weak competition more than extraordinary & consistent efficiency in the toughest conference. Or maybe it’s just #Bamafatigue . Maybe they’ll recognize when it’s Bama by 50 in a few weeks.
As Lowery pointed out, Alabama and Oklahoma will face off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. We can expect plenty of Crimson Tide players to use Murray's win over Tagovailoa as a source of motivation.
Lyndell “Mack” Wilson Dirty3o™️ @iam__mw3o
Make them regret it 13.. Not saying Kyler isn’t good but he took 200 snaps more than Tua 🤷🏾♂️
Naturally, there were plenty outside of the Alabama community who believed that picking Murray over Tagovailoa was the right move.
Rich Eisen @richeisen
Congrats to @OU_Football Kyler Murray on winning the Heisman Trophy, given to a player from the same program in back-to-back years since @MattLeinartQB @ReggieBush won it for @USC_Athletics in 2004 and 2005.
As Robert Mays of The Ringer pointed out, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley deserved his own fair share of the credit for coaching up back-to-back Heisman winners.
Robert Mays @robertmays
Lincoln Riley just coached two very different Heisman-winning QBs in two years. If I ran an NFL team looking for a coach, I’d be sliding a piece of paper across the table that says, “I dunno...you tell us.”
There has been speculation that Riley will be a hot name at the end of the NFL season as teams are looking for their next head coaches. One of those teams, the Cleveland Browns, is already on the clock and also happens to have Mayfield on the roster.
It doesn't take a leap in logic to make the connection there.
Sean Salisbury @SeanUnfiltered
Hey Cleveland Browns, call Lincoln Riley now! He’s decent at offense! #Browns
A bigger question—at least as it relates to the Heisman winner—is whether Murray is going to make the jump to the NFL. He was made a first-round MLB pick by the Oakland A's earlier this year and signed a contract that included more than $4 million guaranteed.
Murray may be able to make more in the short term in football—assuming he gets drafted in the first round. Regardless, his decision may come down to which sport he loves more. Plenty of folks believe that to be football.
Spotrac @spotrac
Heisman winner Kyler Murray received a $4.6M bonus as the #9 overall pick by the A’s this June. But his path to bigger $ in baseball will be difficult. Recent Minor League Salaries A: $1,300/mo. AA: $6,000/mo. AAA: $10,000/mo. #NFL P-Squad players will earn $8,000/week in 2019.
Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL
I think Kyler Murray's going to go to the NFL. Seems pretty obvious he likes football more than baseball and money at least in short term likely better.
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
Kyler Murray will never be as happy playing baseball as he is playing football.
We'll likely learn more about Murray's future after the College Football Playoff. For now, his focus will be on football and his team's upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy 🏆