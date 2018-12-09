Heisman Trophy Winner 2018: Latest Comments, Reaction to Kyler Murray's Win

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

In the moments leading up to the 2018 Heisman Trophy presentation, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray appeared just as poised and as patient as he did during his time in Norman. Murray waited behind last year's Heisman winner, Baker Mayfield, and finally got his chance to shine in 2018.

One could argue that Murray shone even brighter than Mayfield did. He's already thrown for 4,053 yards, rushed for another 892 and scored 51 touchdowns, leading the No. 4 Sooners into the College Football Playoff.

While Murray didn't earn as many first-place votes—Mayfield had 732—one could argue that he faced stiffer competition in the Heisman race. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa received the most ever points by a Heisman runner-up.

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins had his fair share of support as well.

Unsurprisingly, Mayfield was excited for his former backup.

Mayfield himself voted for his successor and posted the following message on Instagram shortly after the trophy was presented:

"AND THATS WHAT WE CALL BACK TO BACK. YOU DESERVE IT K1. So proud of you man. Enjoy every second of it. Absolutely nobody can put a ceiling on you. Football or baseball, follow your dreams, brotha. K1!!!!! Welcome to the Heisman family."

Not everyone was thrilled to see another Oklahoma quarterback win the biggest individual award in college football. Though they may be a tad biased, former Alabama defensive back Will Lowery and current Crimson Tide long-snapper Thomas Fletcher both believe Murray shouldn't have won.

As Lowery pointed out, Alabama and Oklahoma will face off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. We can expect plenty of Crimson Tide players to use Murray's win over Tagovailoa as a source of motivation.

Naturally, there were plenty outside of the Alabama community who believed that picking Murray over Tagovailoa was the right move.

As Robert Mays of The Ringer pointed out, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley deserved his own fair share of the credit for coaching up back-to-back Heisman winners.

There has been speculation that Riley will be a hot name at the end of the NFL season as teams are looking for their next head coaches. One of those teams, the Cleveland Browns, is already on the clock and also happens to have Mayfield on the roster.

It doesn't take a leap in logic to make the connection there.

A bigger question—at least as it relates to the Heisman winner—is whether Murray is going to make the jump to the NFL. He was made a first-round MLB pick by the Oakland A's earlier this year and signed a contract that included more than $4 million guaranteed.

Murray may be able to make more in the short term in football—assuming he gets drafted in the first round. Regardless, his decision may come down to which sport he loves more. Plenty of folks believe that to be football.

We'll likely learn more about Murray's future after the College Football Playoff. For now, his focus will be on football and his team's upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.