Vontaze Burfict Fined $53,482 for Unnecessary Roughness on Andy Janovich

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was fined $53,482 by the NFL on Saturday stemming from an instance of unnecessary roughness against Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Burfict lowered his helmet and initiated contact with Janovich during last week's 24-10 loss at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burfict—who has a history of reckless behavior on the field—was also fined $112,000 for a pair of hits against Pittsburgh Steelers players Antonio Brown and James Conner during their Week 6 showdown.

At the time of that punishment, ESPN news services reported Burfict ranked first in the NFL with $415,637 worth of fines dating back to his debut in 2012.

Since returning from his four-game ban at the start of the 2018 campaign for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Burfict has logged 31 total tackles and three pass breakups.