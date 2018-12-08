Benjamin Adegbuyi Scores Unreal Walk-Away Headkick KO at Glory 62

GLORY kickboxing brought a one-night heavyweight tournament to Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam on Saturday, and No. 1-seed Benjamin Adegbuyi stole the show in the semi-finals at GLORY 62.



After defeating Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the quarter-finals, Adegbuyi met Jahfarr Wilnis in the semi-finals. The two had just met in September where Adegbuyi took a decision at GLORY 58. The two threw down in an epic clash again, but this time it didn't go to the scorecards.

In the third round, Adegbuyi laced a high kick against Wilnis' dome and sent his opponent face down into the ropes. Adegbuyi casually walked away knowing his work was done.

There was no need to await the referee to count, Wilnis was counting sheep during his forced bout of sleep.

After the taxing fight, Adegbuyi advanced to the finals against Jamal Ben Saddik. Ben Saddik would make quick work of the tired Adegbuyi with a first-round knockout.

Adegbuyi may have lost the tournament, but he made the biggest impression in the thrilling three-round battle ending with his jaw-dropping head kick KO.