Benjamin Adegbuyi Scores Unreal Walk-Away Headkick KO at Glory 62

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2018

GLORY kickboxing brought a one-night heavyweight tournament to Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam on Saturday, and No. 1-seed Benjamin Adegbuyi stole the show in the semi-finals at GLORY 62.

After defeating Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the quarter-finals, Adegbuyi met Jahfarr Wilnis in the semi-finals. The two had just met in September where Adegbuyi took a decision at GLORY 58. The two threw down in an epic clash again, but this time it didn't go to the scorecards.

In the third round, Adegbuyi laced a high kick against Wilnis' dome and sent his opponent face down into the ropes. Adegbuyi casually walked away knowing his work was done.

There was no need to await the referee to count, Wilnis was counting sheep during his forced bout of sleep.

After the taxing fight, Adegbuyi advanced to the finals against Jamal Ben Saddik. Ben Saddik would make quick work of the tired Adegbuyi with a first-round knockout.

Adegbuyi may have lost the tournament, but he made the biggest impression in the thrilling three-round battle ending with his jaw-dropping head kick KO.

Related

    We Found UFC's Biggest Badass 👊

    MMA logo
    MMA

    We Found UFC's Biggest Badass 👊

    Chad Dundas
    via Bleacher Report

    Ortega Sticking to His Roots as UFC Stardom Grows

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Ortega Sticking to His Roots as UFC Stardom Grows

    Chad Dundas
    via Bleacher Report

    Nelson Regrets Not Being Part of McGregor Camp

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Nelson Regrets Not Being Part of McGregor Camp

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson Set for Bellator 217

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson Set for Bellator 217

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting