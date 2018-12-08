Woj: Nuggets' Gary Harris Out 3-4 Weeks to Rehab Hip Injury

Woj: Nuggets' Gary Harris Out 3-4 Weeks to Rehab Hip InjuryDecember 8, 2018
Cameron Browne/Getty Images
Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris is expected to miss three to four weeks with a hip injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Harris has not played since Monday, missing the last two games.
