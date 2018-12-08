Woj: Nuggets' Gary Harris Out 3-4 Weeks to Rehab Hip Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2018

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 30: Gary Harris #14 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 30, 2018 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris is expected to miss three to four weeks with a hip injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harris has not played since Monday, missing the last two games.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    1 Trade Target for NBA Contenders

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    1 Trade Target for NBA Contenders

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Turned Down Workouts with Melo, LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Turned Down Workouts with Melo, LeBron

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Butler on Griffin Altercation: 'He's Trying to Be Tough'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Butler on Griffin Altercation: 'He's Trying to Be Tough'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: JR Drawing Interest from Rockets, Pels

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: JR Drawing Interest from Rockets, Pels

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report