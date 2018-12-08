Army-Navy Game 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds for Epic Rivalry

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The 119th Army-Navy game is set for Saturday, and after a decade-plus of Midshipmen dominance, the Black Knights have a chance to start a strong run of their own.

Army seeks its third straight win over Navy when the two teams face off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Black Knights have beat the Midshipmen each of the past two seasons after losing the previous 14 meetings.

Navy beat Army every year from 2002-15. The Black Knights have never had a similar run of dominance against the Midshipmen, as their longest winning streak in the series is five games.

This season, Army has been the better team. The Black Knights enter Saturday at 9-2—their only losses came against Duke and Oklahoma—and later this month, they will face Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Navy is 3-9 and has lost eight of its last nine games. The Army-Navy game is the final contest of the Midshipmen's season.

TV: CBS

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS Sports app

Odds (via OddsShark): Army (-6.5)

Army is on its first winning streak in the series since the mid-1990s. However, recent Army-Navy games have been close contests.

Each of the past four years, the margin of victory in the series has been seven or fewer points.

Last season, Army beat Navy, 14-13. Ahmad Bradshaw scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with five minutes, 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to lift the Black Knights to victory.

Much like last year, both teams have run-heavy offenses this season. In the 2017 Army-Navy game, only three passes were attempted.

Senior running back Darnell Woolfolk is leading Army's rushing attack this year, compiling 823 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Junior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. also has solid rushing numbers—788 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Navy's offense is again led by Malcolm Perry, a junior quarterback, this season. He has 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Perry had 250 rushing yards and the Midshipmen's lone touchdown in last year's loss to Army.

The Black Knights can secure their second consecutive 10-win season with a victory. Before last year, the only other time Army won 10 games in a season was 1996.

If recent history is any indication, Army and Navy could play another close game on Saturday. But overall, the Black Knights have been the better team all season, and it's likely they'll extend their winning streak against the Midshipmen.