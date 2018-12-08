Highlights: Watch Jimmy Butler Drop 38 as 76ers Beat Pistons Without Joel Embiid

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 8, 2018

Jimmy Butler remained red-hot on Friday night with 38 points on 13-of-27 shooting in the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-111 win over the Detroit Pistons

Since being held to 18 combined points against the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards on Nov. 28 and 30, Butler is averaging 32.3 points over the past three games.

His scoring output was particularly helpful to the Sixers against Detroit with Joel Emiid getting a night off to rest. 

Philadelphia also earned a much-needed win on the road behind Butler's dominant night. This is the team's fifth victory in 13 games away from Wells Fargo Center.

