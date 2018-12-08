B/R's Best Reads of the Week of December 8

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2018

SPOKANE, WA - NOVEMBER 01: Rui Hachimura #21 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against the Central Washington Wildcats in the game at McCarthey Athletic Center on November 1, 2018 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all of its best content from the week in one place.

Rui Hachimura Is Home at Last
Gonzaga's star could make history as Japan's first NBA lottery pick. To get there, he had to commit to a college he'd never heard of, in a city he couldn't find on a map.

   

Valentina Shevchenko Has Her Chance to Show She's One of UFC's Biggest Badasses
She knocked out a 22-year-old opponent when she was 12. And she's also a shooting champion.

   

Why Doesn't Anyone Want to Play with LeBron Anymore?
Kevin Durant on why stars don't want to team up with LeBron: "I get why anyone wouldn't want to be in that environment because it's toxic."

Related

    Butler on Griffin Altercation: 'He's Trying to Be Tough'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Butler on Griffin Altercation: 'He's Trying to Be Tough'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid Expresses Frustration with Recent Usage

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Expresses Frustration with Recent Usage

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Turned Down Workouts with Melo, LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Turned Down Workouts with Melo, LeBron

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Millsap Diagnosed with Broken Toe

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Millsap Diagnosed with Broken Toe

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report