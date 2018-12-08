B/R's Best Reads of the Week of December 8

William Mancebo/Getty Images

Rui Hachimura Is Home at Last

Gonzaga's star could make history as Japan's first NBA lottery pick. To get there, he had to commit to a college he'd never heard of, in a city he couldn't find on a map.

Valentina Shevchenko Has Her Chance to Show She's One of UFC's Biggest Badasses

She knocked out a 22-year-old opponent when she was 12. And she's also a shooting champion.

Why Doesn't Anyone Want to Play with LeBron Anymore?

Kevin Durant on why stars don't want to team up with LeBron: "I get why anyone wouldn't want to be in that environment because it's toxic."