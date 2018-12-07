Eagles' Derek Barnett's Brother David Dies in Car Accident in Nashville

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Derek Barnett #96 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

David Barnett, the older brother of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett, died early Tuesday morning in a car crash at the age of 33.  

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (h/t ESPN.com's Tim McManus), Felipe Castelblanco has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid and failure to notify law enforcement in Barnett's death.

Police said Castelblanco, 47, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Barnett's vehicle head-on. Castelblanco admitted to police that he had been drinking whiskey prior to the crash.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said the following regarding the death of Barnett's brother:

"It's a tragedy. You think about the family, you think about [Derek]. He is back in Nashville with his family going through this right now. ... We do everything we can to win the game, but life is a lot more important than a football game. It puts everything into perspective."

The 22-year-old Derek Barnett is a Nashville native who enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Tennessee.

Philadelphia selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he has been a key contributor ever since.

In six games this season prior to landing on injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff, Barnett had 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Castelblanco is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, per McManus.

Related

    Answering One 2019 Draft Question for Every NFL Team

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Answering One 2019 Draft Question for Every NFL Team

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 14 Fantasy RB Workload Watch 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 14 Fantasy RB Workload Watch 👀

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Sherman Speaks About Retiring at Age 35

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sherman Speaks About Retiring at Age 35

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Early Predictions for the 2019 QB Carousel 🔮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Early Predictions for the 2019 QB Carousel 🔮

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report