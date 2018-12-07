Eagles' Derek Barnett's Brother David Dies in Car Accident in Nashville

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

David Barnett, the older brother of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett, died early Tuesday morning in a car crash at the age of 33.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (h/t ESPN.com's Tim McManus), Felipe Castelblanco has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid and failure to notify law enforcement in Barnett's death.

Police said Castelblanco, 47, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Barnett's vehicle head-on. Castelblanco admitted to police that he had been drinking whiskey prior to the crash.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said the following regarding the death of Barnett's brother:

"It's a tragedy. You think about the family, you think about [Derek]. He is back in Nashville with his family going through this right now. ... We do everything we can to win the game, but life is a lot more important than a football game. It puts everything into perspective."

The 22-year-old Derek Barnett is a Nashville native who enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Tennessee.

Philadelphia selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he has been a key contributor ever since.

In six games this season prior to landing on injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff, Barnett had 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Castelblanco is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, per McManus.