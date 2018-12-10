Remembering the Top 10 Moments LeBron, D-Wade Shared Throughout NBA Careers

0 of 10

Danny Bollinger/Getty Images

The relationship forged between 2003 NBA draft classmates and future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will last a lifetime.

"It's like a friendship that I can't really explain," James said in 2014. "It's like a brother that I never had."

The story of Wade and James is, as the latter put it, "bigger than basketball." That's why some of their most memorable moments together have occurred away from the hardwood: the famed 2003 draft, the "not one, not two..." pep rally, the powerful opening of the 2016 ESPYs, the infamous banana boat ride.

They'll keep creating memories—many that we'll likely never see or even hear about.

But one part of their journey will end Monday night. That's when Wade's Miami Heat will visit James' Los Angeles Lakers for arguably the most significant step in Wade's last dance.

"I'll savor this," Wade said. "We both will. ... We're going to be friends forever, but this is the last time we play basketball versus each other. So we'll enjoy it and then we'll savor it."

Because only the basketball portion of this historic friendship is ending, we'll stick to the hardwood and remember the 10 best on-court moments Wade and James shared. We'll also rank them by significance, impact and wow factor.