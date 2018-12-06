Josh Gordon Says Tom Brady Has Helped Him Succeed: 'I Look Up to the Guy'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

To the surprise of no one, going from one of the NFL's most dysfunctional franchises to the gold standard for stability has helped get Josh Gordon's career back on track.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Gordon explained how being in the presence of Tom Brady has benefited him both on and off the field.

"It's good to be able to be in such close proximity to learn from him," Gordon said, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. "I look up to the guy. He's done everything right, so I just enjoy the time being around him."

Gordon went on to say he had preconceived notions regarding Brady's work ethic and that the legendary quarterback has "continuously and consistently" lived up to the level he expected.

Gordon has caught 34 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns in his first nine games with New England. He's second on the Patriots in receiving yards, and his average of 17.8 yards per catch is a team high.

The Pats were clearly looking for a receiver to stretch the field when they sent a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to acquire Gordon. He's more than delivering in that regard.

As Gordon's comments illustrate, a change of scenery was exactly what he needed as well after a disappointing stint in Cleveland.