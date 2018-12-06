Tua Tagovailoa Traveling on Alabama's Private Plane for Awards Shows

Tua Tagovailoa Traveling on Alabama's Private Plane for Awards ShowsDecember 7, 2018
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who won the Walter Camp Award on Thursday, is traveling on a private plane during awards season, according to Ivan Maisel of ESPN.com.
A member of the Alabama athletic department told Maisel that Tagovailoa is flying private so he can continue treatment for a high ankle sprain uninterrupted.
Jeff Allen, who is Alabama's associate athletic director for sports medicine, is traveling with the 20-year-old quarterback. Tagovailoa's rehab equipment is also on the plane.
The Alabama football Twitter account posted a picture of the pair:
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
Wheels up to the ATL for the ESPN College Football Awards Show tonight! #RollTide #everysecondcounts @Tuaamann @makennahsdad https://t.co/GphardV67F
There shouldn't be much issue with Tagovailoa using the plane. Although that's not a luxury afforded to student-athletes, the quarterback has represented Alabama quite well on and off the field as the Crimson Tide enter the College Football Playoff at 13-0. He's helped bring more money and positive attention to the school with his phenomenal play.
Ultimately, Tagovailoa isn't being paid for his on-field work, so this is a small consolation for one of the game's best players.
Also, private planes have been luxuries afforded to coaches in the past, as the Associated Press noted in a 2017 piece. The AP pointed out OSU head coach Urban Meyer's use in particular:
At Ohio State University, which leases one plane and partly owns another, football coach Urban Meyer and members of his family took 11 personal trips last school year, including a vacation in Florida, a weekend getaway to Cape Cod and a spring break in South Carolina. The university's cost: $120,000. Add Meyer's 15 recruiting trips in the same planes during that period, and the price tag jumps to more than $350,000.
Tagovailoa will be in New York on Saturday for the Heisman Trophy presentation. He, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins are the finalists.
