Tua Tagovailoa Wins 2018 Walter Camp Award as Top Player in College Football

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Award on Thursday. The honor is bestowed upon the nation's best college football player in a vote gathered from each head coach and sports information director in Division I-FBS.

The 20-year-old Tagovailoa led Alabama to a 13-0 record, SEC title and No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff this season. He threw 37 touchdown passes and completed 67.7 of his attempts.

