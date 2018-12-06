SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says UCF Should Look 'Inward' After CFP Snub

John Raoux/Associated Press

For the second straight season, UCF football has gone undefeated but been left out of the College Football Playoff.

While the Knights have dominated on the field, their strength of schedule has been called into question, which has prevented them from further playoff glory.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey referenced the issue on Thursday. Per the Associated Press, he said the Knights must look "inward" to fix their schedule problems.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.