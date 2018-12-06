Odell Beckham Jr.: Giants Looking Forward to Playing Spoiler vs. Redskins

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants' playoff hopes are all but over after they went 4-8 in their first 12 games.

However, Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is determined to give his team's final four opponents a tough game before the season ends. That stretch starts with a Sunday contest against the 6-6 Washington Redskins, who are fighting for their playoff lives.

"At this point, we can only focus on Washington," Beckham told reporters Thursday. "There is no 'what if.' We're going out there to win. If our season is over, I'm making sure somebody else is coming home with us. That is the goal.

"The goal is to win all these games and see what happens, but if not, you have a tough game to play against us for the last four games."

