Odell Beckham Jr.: Giants Looking Forward to Playing Spoiler vs. Redskins

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 6, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants yells prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants' playoff hopes are all but over after they went 4-8 in their first 12 games.

However, Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is determined to give his team's final four opponents a tough game before the season ends. That stretch starts with a Sunday contest against the 6-6 Washington Redskins, who are fighting for their playoff lives.

"At this point, we can only focus on Washington," Beckham told reporters Thursday. "There is no 'what if.' We're going out there to win. If our season is over, I'm making sure somebody else is coming home with us. That is the goal. 

"The goal is to win all these games and see what happens, but if not, you have a tough game to play against us for the last four games."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Respect the Tackle — Grab the Merch 🛒

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Respect the Tackle — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Jonathan Stewart Won’t Return to Giants Active Roster

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Jonathan Stewart Won’t Return to Giants Active Roster

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Giants Can Still Win the NFC East

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Giants Can Still Win the NFC East

    New York Giants
    via New York Giants

    Reassessing Super Bowl Race

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reassessing Super Bowl Race

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer