Why Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Should Win the Heisman Trophy

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 6, 2018

  1. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  2. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  3. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  4. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  5. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  6. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  7. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  8. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  9. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  10. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  11. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  12. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  13. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  14. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  15. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  16. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

  17. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

Right Arrow Icon

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is the frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy. He has led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated record and statistically is one of the nation's most efficient passers. Watch the video above to find out why Tua Tagovailoa deserves your Heisman vote.


From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Mike Locksley Gives Copious Thanks to Nick Saban

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Mike Locksley Gives Copious Thanks to Nick Saban

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Bama Superfan Whose Game Breakdowns Are Going Viral

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Bama Superfan Whose Game Breakdowns Are Going Viral

    AL.com
    via AL.com

    Murray Named AP Player of the Year

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Murray Named AP Player of the Year

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bama Commits Playing for State Titles This Week

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Bama Commits Playing for State Titles This Week

    BamaOnLine
    via BamaOnLine