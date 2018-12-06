Timeline of Gunnar Nelson's Decline from Next Big Thing to UFC Afterthought

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Gunnar Nelson returns after more than a year away from the UFC’s Octagon. The last time fans saw him, he was knocked out. It’s not the lasting image he had hoped to leave fans with, and the ramifications have been that fans have forgotten about his place in the division.

Returning from the knockout, and subsequent knee injury is a tall order.

Nelson’s fight with Alex Oliveira on Saturday at UFC 231 may set the stage for his reintroduction to the audience at large, but due to how his career has played out in the UFC it may need to be a lengthy worldwide tour. This is how Nelson rose, and fell, out of the minds of fight fans.

The Rise (2007-2014)

After a 9-0-1 start to his MMA career, Nelson signed a UFC contract. His nine-straight finish streak was eye-catching, and it made him one of the hottest prospects to watch inside the Octagon. And his debut, against DaMarques Johnson, lived up to the hype. It was a 3:34 long fight with the touted grappler finishing via rear-naked choke.

Nelson had two more finishes in his next three outings, but it was the decision victory over Jorge Santiago that really turned heads. Nelson defeating a veteran like Santiago put him firmly on the map, and gave him a notable name for his resume.

Everything was looking up and it was time for contender-level fights to move up the welterweight ladder.

The Slip (2014-2015)



Nelson was headlining his first UFC event against Rick Story at UFC Fight Night 53. A true test, but everything was in his favor. Momentum, the hometown crowd and a stylistic matchup that should have favored his strengths. Story upset Nelson with a narrow split decision. It was a minor slip that could have been seen as a learning experience. The bloom was still on the rose.

Nelson finished Brandon Thatch to get back in the win column, but it would be his next test that raised the most concern.

Demian Maia, at UFC 194, dominated Nelson. Maia was the known better grappler, but the way in which he dominated Nelson caused concern for just how high his ceiling truly was. It was a setback, but given Maia’s stature in the division, it could only be classified as a slip-up from Nelson.

False Hope (2016-2017)

The UFC put Nelson the redemption trail to build him back up, and it seemingly worked. He got quality opponents who were not in the upper echelon. Nelson thrived. Submission wins over Albert Tumenov & Alan Jouban.

The rehabilitation was successful. The fans were buying back in, and Nelson was back on track.

It was all leading to the true fall.

The Fall (2017)

Nelson met Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of UFC Fight Night 113. Ponzinibbio had worked his way up, but he was still not a household name nor was he thought to be a true contender. Following the pattern of building Nelson back up, this was supposed to be his main event win and coming out party.

In 82 seconds, it was over. Ponzinibbio corked Nelson and scored a career-defining knockout.

It was the death knell for Nelson’s attempt to live up to his early billing as a title contender. Fans can forgive one slip. They will buy back in after a fighter shows his skills even if it's against out-gunned competition. This is exactly what happened with Nelson. A loss that could be forgiven (Maia) followed by two finishes.

But fans will not buy back in after the hard fall. It clarifies their expectations for how far a fighter can go, and the KO loss defined Nelson as a gatekeeper.

Can Nelson rebound and get all of that back? Yes, but it will be a long road. We have seen career resurgences such as Robbie Lawler, but those are the exception. Not the rule. The rule shows that Nelson will be the litmus test for the latest wave of welterweight contenders.

Fans will largely forget what happens on Saturday for Nelson. It will take a lengthy win streak until they can make Nelson appointment viewing. The long road to career redemption starts at UFC 231, but don’t expect fans to buy Nelson’s stock with a win.