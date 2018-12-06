B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Trae Young Wears N3XT L3V3L, Westbrook Gifts Shoe, More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: The sneakers of Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during their game at the Barclays Center on December 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

With 10 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, a number of players around the NBA took advantage of the latest opportunity to show off their footwear.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry weren't the only ones to bring the heat to the court, though.

     

Russell Westbrook Goes with a Loud Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 Chaos

     

The Brodie Gives Away Another Pair of Shoes Tonight

     

Trae Young Makes His Adidas N3XT L3V3L Debut

     

Even Tracy McGrady on the YEEZY Wave

     

South Beach Vibes from Puma and Danny Green

     

Joakim Noah Returns in the Nike Kyrie 4

     

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with the Strong Kyrie 4 iD

     

Steph Goes Off in the Curry 5 Player-Exclusive

     

LeBron Wearing the "I'm King" Nike LeBron 16

     

Sneaker Free Agent Andrew Wiggins with the Kobe A.D.

     

Kyle Kuzma with Another Kobe 6

     

Be sure to keep an eye on the Association on Thursday night, as there are three games on the schedule.

Related

    Russ Passes Kidd for 3rd on Triple-Double List

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Passes Kidd for 3rd on Triple-Double List

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Embiid on His Recent Play: 'So Trash'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid on His Recent Play: 'So Trash'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Lowry Needs to Get Over DeRozan Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowry Needs to Get Over DeRozan Trade

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report