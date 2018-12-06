B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Trae Young Wears N3XT L3V3L, Westbrook Gifts Shoe, More

Al Bello/Getty Images

With 10 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, a number of players around the NBA took advantage of the latest opportunity to show off their footwear.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry weren't the only ones to bring the heat to the court, though.

Russell Westbrook Goes with a Loud Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 Chaos

The Brodie Gives Away Another Pair of Shoes Tonight

Trae Young Makes His Adidas N3XT L3V3L Debut

Even Tracy McGrady on the YEEZY Wave

South Beach Vibes from Puma and Danny Green

Joakim Noah Returns in the Nike Kyrie 4

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with the Strong Kyrie 4 iD

Steph Goes Off in the Curry 5 Player-Exclusive

LeBron Wearing the "I'm King" Nike LeBron 16

Sneaker Free Agent Andrew Wiggins with the Kobe A.D.

Kyle Kuzma with Another Kobe 6

Be sure to keep an eye on the Association on Thursday night, as there are three games on the schedule.