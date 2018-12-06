B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Trae Young Wears N3XT L3V3L, Westbrook Gifts Shoe, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Trae Young Wears N3XT L3V3L, Westbrook Gifts Shoe, MoreDecember 6, 2018
With 10 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, a number of players around the NBA took advantage of the latest opportunity to show off their footwear.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry weren't the only ones to bring the heat to the court, though.
Russell Westbrook Goes with a Loud Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 Chaos
The Brodie Gives Away Another Pair of Shoes Tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@RussWest44 gave away another pair of game-worn kicks to a young Thunder fan in Brooklyn. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/1a69D2bj9o
Trae Young Makes His Adidas N3XT L3V3L Debut
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@TheTraeYoung wearing the Adidas N3XT L3V3L tonight against Washington. 👀 https://t.co/GAjCohB0dj
Even Tracy McGrady on the YEEZY Wave
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Tracy McGrady wearing the Adidas YEEZY Boost 750 @kanyewest https://t.co/tMOv0kKkcy
South Beach Vibes from Puma and Danny Green
Joakim Noah Returns in the Nike Kyrie 4
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Joakim back. @JoakimNoah makes his Grizzlies debut in the Nike Kyrie 4. https://t.co/kjeIOuM7Lm
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with the Strong Kyrie 4 iD
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Different. @IAmCHAP24 wearing a multi-color Nike Kyrie 4 against the Thunder. https://t.co/WWr4y6Qc2j
Steph Goes Off in the Curry 5 Player-Exclusive
LeBron Wearing the "I'm King" Nike LeBron 16
Sneaker Free Agent Andrew Wiggins with the Kobe A.D.
NBA Canada @NBACanada
Wiggins rocking the Kobe A.D.'s as he gets ready for game time! 🔥 #NBAKicks x #AllEyesNorth https://t.co/jcKniuVEjo
Kyle Kuzma with Another Kobe 6
Be sure to keep an eye on the Association on Thursday night, as there are three games on the schedule.
Russ Passes Kidd for 3rd on Triple-Double List