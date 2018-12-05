Video: Stephen Curry Erupts for 42 Points, 7 Assists in Warriors Win over Cavs

Video: Stephen Curry Erupts for 42 Points, 7 Assists in Warriors Win over CavsDecember 6, 2018
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has shown no signs of rust in three games since returning from his groin injury.
The two-time NBA MVP went off for 42 points on 11-of-20 shooting (9-of-14 from three-point range) and seven assists in the Warriors' 129-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday:
If there were any doubt about Curry's importance to Golden State, the two-time defending NBA champions went 5-6 in the 11 games he was forced to sit out.
Curry has increased his scoring output in three games since returning, starting with 27 points against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 1 and 30 against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
After the Warriors left the door open for other Western Conference contenders during Curry's absence, they look poised to reclaim their throne with a 17-9 record.
