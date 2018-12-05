Video: Stephen Curry Erupts for 42 Points, 7 Assists in Warriors Win over Cavs

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has shown no signs of rust in three games since returning from his groin injury.

The two-time NBA MVP went off for 42 points on 11-of-20 shooting (9-of-14 from three-point range) and seven assists in the Warriors' 129-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday:

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

If there were any doubt about Curry's importance to Golden State, the two-time defending NBA champions went 5-6 in the 11 games he was forced to sit out.

Curry has increased his scoring output in three games since returning, starting with 27 points against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 1 and 30 against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

After the Warriors left the door open for other Western Conference contenders during Curry's absence, they look poised to reclaim their throne with a 17-9 record.