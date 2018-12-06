Jerry Jeudy Wins 2018 Biletnikoff Award as College Football's Top WR

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Jerry Jeudy was named the best wide receiver in college football this season as he took home the 2018 Biletnikoff Award on Thursday.

Jeudy beat out fellow finalists UMass Minutemen senior Andy Isabella and Oklahoma State Cowboys sophomore Tylan Wallace for the prestigious honor.

After having a modest 264 yards as a freshman last year, he underwent surgery back in April for a meniscus injury. However, Jeudy promised fans he would be back and better than ever:

True to his word, Jeudy burst on the scene this year after former Alabama star Calvin Ridley moved on to the NFL. The 6'1", 192-pound Jeudy established new career highs with 59 catches for 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His strong performance put him 19th in the nation in receiving yards and tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile, he led the Crimson Tide in all three categories, helping first-year starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa become a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Jeudy is the only one of the three finalists whose team will be part of the College Football Playoff this season, as the Crimson Tide won the SEC with a 13-0 record. Alabama will take on Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.

Jeudy becomes the second Alabama player to win the award in the past five seasons, joining Amari Cooper (2014). No player on a non-Power Five team has won the award, which dates back to 1994, since 1998.