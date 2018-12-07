Matt Hardy and 5 WWE Superstars Who Would Be a Better Raw GM Than Baron Corbin

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Although Baron Corbin has yet to officially hold the title of WWE Raw general manager, his time on top of the red brand in recent months has been nothing short of dreadful.

His reign of terror dating back to August has seen him abuse his power, stack the odds against the babyfaces of Raw, and make the flagship show a chore to get through for fans week after week. Corbin had potential to do well in the role, but WWE booking him like your typical heel authority figure has caused him to fail miserably.

Raw has been in worse shape because of Corbin being in charge and all the nonsense that has come along with it, but he may not be in power for much longer. If he is unable to beat Braun Strowman in their upcoming outing at the TLC pay-per-view, he will relieved of his duties as the Raw GM.

Needless to say, that would be wonderful news for the WWE Universe, but that begs the question of who would replace him. There's a decent chance Kurt Angle will return to the role considering he has nothing else to do at the moment, but it would be better for the company to have a fresher face take over for Corbin instead.

Between the Superstars of Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT (as well as any alumni currently under contract to WWE), there is a wide variety of candidates to choose from, but the following five names would be the best possible choices to run Raw.