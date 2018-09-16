WWE's 'Woken' Matt Hardy Retires from Wrestling, but 'Never Say Never'

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

In a surprise announcement, WWE Superstar Matt Hardy revealed he is walking away from the squared circle.

Hardy posted a video on Twitter, saying he fulfilled his appearance obligations with WWE after a house show in Texas and was going to spend time with his family:

Hardy was sure to mention that you "never say never" when it comes to wrestling retirements, but that "it's time for me to go home."

Speculation surrounding Hardy's future picked up last month when he tweeted that his lower back and pelvis had begun fusing together after years of high-flying moves. His wife, Reby Hardy, said in an interview with SiriusXM's Busted Open he was going through a transitional period and was doing more backstage work.



The 43-year-old Hardy has been in the wrestling business since 1992. He made his WWE debut in 1994 and became a fixture during the Attitude Era with his brother, Jeff Hardy, as the Hardy Boyz.

The duo won the WWE tag team title seven times, most recently after returning to the company at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.