Why Oklahoma's Kyler Murray Should Win the Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma's QB Kyler Murray could keep the Heisman Trophy in Norman. Murray is one of the national leaders in total scores and his statistics surpass the most recent Heisman winner and former teammate Baker Mayfield. Watch the video above to see why Kyler Murray deserves your Heisman vote.


