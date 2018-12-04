Video: Luka Doncic Drops 21 Points, Buries Trail Blazers with Step-Back 3

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

Luka Doncic continued his outstanding rookie season by leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old scored a team-high 21 points in the win, including a clutch step-back three-pointer with a minute left to effectively seal the victory for Dallas.

Doncic missed Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a hip injury, but he looked close to 100 percent against the Blazers. He shot 6-of-14 from the field and added nine rebounds and three assists.

Doncic and the Mavericks will next face Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.