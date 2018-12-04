Video: Luka Doncic Drops 21 Points, Buries Trail Blazers with Step-Back 3

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

Luka Doncic continued his outstanding rookie season by leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.  

The 19-year-old scored a team-high 21 points in the win, including a clutch step-back three-pointer with a minute left to effectively seal the victory for Dallas.

Doncic missed Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a hip injury, but he looked close to 100 percent against the Blazers. He shot 6-of-14 from the field and added nine rebounds and three assists.

Doncic and the Mavericks will next face Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

