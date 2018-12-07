Kamu Grugier-Hill Apologizes to Doug Pederson for Calling Cowboys 'Chokers'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill apologized to his team and head coach Doug Pederson on Friday after he referred to the Dallas Cowboys as "chokers" earlier in the week.

"It's a rivalry game. I didn't think too much about it," Grugier-Hill told reporters. "I didn't mean to disrespect this organization or Coach Pederson. I have a lot of confidence in the guys and in myself going into this game, and I'm ready to play."

Grugier-Hill made the initial remarks Wednesday as the Eagles ramped up preparations for their NFC East showdown with the Cowboys on Sunday.

"I mean, you look at Dallas' history, they always choke," he said. "So we'll go down there and make them choke."

The Eagles (6-6) have won two games in a row and can pull even with Dallas (7-5) atop the division with a win at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys, however, didn't pay the comment much mind when they were informed of Grugier-Hill's comments.

"Who?" quarterback Dak Prescott asked, according to the Dallas Morning News' David Moore.

"When you play a team like this, a game like this that means what it means; what somebody says doesn't add any motivation," he added.

Grugier-Hill, a sixth-round pick from Eastern Illinois in 2016, has 29 tackles in 12 games. He has started seven games this season after not starting in any of his 28 previous games.

Arguably the hottest team in the NFC, the Cowboys have won four games in a row dating back to their Nov. 11 win over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.