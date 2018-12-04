Markelle Fultz Reportedly to Rehab with Kobe Bryant's Former Physical Therapist

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will undergo rehab for thoracic outlet syndrome with physical therapist Judy Seto, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Charania, "Seto has worked with Kobe Bryant—as well as 76ers general manager Elton Brand—during their playing careers."

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Fultz had been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome after taking time away from the team to visit "approximately 10 specialists over the past week or so, consultations that resulted with them bringing this diagnosis back to the organization."

Fultz's agent, Raymond Brothers, told Wojnarowski that the condition "affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle's ability to shoot a basketball."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

