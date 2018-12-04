LeBron James 'Proud' to See Son Bronny Wear No. 23 in Season Debut

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) LeBron James Jr., LeBron James #23, Zhuri James and Bryce Maximus James pose for a photo with the All-Star Game MVP trophy during the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LeBron James Jr. used to wear No. 0 as a fan of Russell Westbrook, but he made the switch to No. 23 to honor his father in his first game for Santa Monica Crossroads on Monday. 

"I don't know how long it's going to last, but it definitely made me feel proud," LeBron James said of his son's number switch, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers star hasn't pushed his 14-year-old son, who goes by Bronny, in any specific direction, but he was still apparently moved by the homage.

"My kid has his own personality, he has his own DNA. We share the same name but he has his own path," James said. "But it was cool when he came downstairs the other day and showed me that he was wearing 23 and then my youngest son [Bryce] came to me and showed me that he was wearing 6."

Bronny scored 27 points in his eighth-grade basketball team's win.

