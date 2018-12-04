OSU's Urban Meyer Talks Retirement, Coaching Future, Ryan Day Hire and More

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Urban Meyer told reporters Tuesday that he does not plan to return to coaching after he announced his retirement from Ohio State.

"I believe I will not coach again," Meyer said at a press conference that doubled as his retirement presser and Ryan Day's introduction.

Meyer announced the move earlier Tuesday following a rocky 2018 campaign. The coach was suspended for the first three games of the regular season after an investigation found he did not do enough to report allegations of domestic violence against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer said the suspension played a part in his decision to step down. The 54-year-old has also dealt with recurrent headaches throughout his career and added his health issues were a major factor in the decision. He said he first began to contemplate stepping down last season during a game against Penn State.

"The style of coaching I've done for 33 years is very intense, very demanding," Meyer told reporters. "I tried to delegate more and CEO more and the product started to fail. I didn't feel I was doing right by our players and by [athletic director] Gene [Smith]. The challenge was could I continue to do that in that style."

Meyer's decision began to cement itself after Ohio State's 62-39 win over Michigan.

"It's very difficult. It's all I know," Meyer told reporters. "There are things that made it less difficult. This profession we chose is so fragile."

Ohio State president Michael Drake released a statement thanking Meyer for his tenure:

"Coach Meyer has built the best program in collegiate athletics, taking Ohio State's time-honored tradition of excellence and elevating it to new levels. Year after year, he forges close bonds with our student-athletes and helps them develop into leaders on the field and in our communities. His investment is total. He leaves an incredible record of success and an indelible legacy as Ohio State's head coach. We wish Coach Meyer and his entire family the very best."

Day coached the Buckeyes to three wins during Meyer's suspension. The 39-year-old has never been a collegiate head coach and praised his predecessor, saying his and Shelley's legacy "will live on here forever."

"Every coach who ever put a whistle around their neck strives to be the head football coach at Ohio State University ... being on the same list as Paul Brown, Woody Hayes, Earle Bruce, John Cooper, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer, it's extremely humbling, but I'm prepared for the challenge," Day said.

"Urban and Shelley Meyer are also both leaders in our community, especially Shelley," Smith said in the presser. "... We are grateful to Urban and Shelley and their family for all they have given us. They are exemplary people and professionals."



Meyer said he plans to stay on at Ohio State in some capacity, but no official role was announced. He is from Toledo and received his master's degree from Ohio State.

The Buckeyes went 82-9 under Meyer and won the 2014 national championship.