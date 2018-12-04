Steelers' James Conner Ruled Out for Week 14 vs. Raiders with Ankle Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that running back James Conner will miss Week 14's matchup against the Oakland Raiders due to an ankle sprain.

Tomlin had initially said Conner suffered a leg contusion in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jaylen Samuels will likely start in Conner's place.

Tomlin told reporters the team's "intention" is to use a running back-by-committee approach.

