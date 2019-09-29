Jalen Ramsey Out vs. Broncos with Back Injury Amid Trade Rumors

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not play against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 with a back injury, the team announced.

Ramsey had not practiced all week and was listed as questionable for the contest. Ramsey had been away from the team to be present for the birth of his first child, but rejoined the team on Saturday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The star cornerback's future in Jacksonville remains in doubt amid a trade request made prior to a Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Ramsey confirmed the request still stands during an appearance on an UNINTERRUPTED podcast on Sept. 26.

"I'm not sure if I've played my final game for the Jags yet or not but my trade request still stands," Ramsey aid, per Mark Long of the Associated Press. "For me, respect is a huge thing. ... Once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways.

"I'm going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come," Ramsey continued, per Long. "The money will come, but money isn't everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money."

The 24-year-old Florida State product quickly developed into one of the NFL's most valuable corners after the Jags selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He ranks first in Approximate Value at the position since his rookie campaign, according to Pro Football Reference.

Ramsey has remained durable during his rise to stardom. He appeared in all 41 of the Seminoles' games across three years at the collegiate level and had yet to miss a contest since landing in Jacksonville until Sunday.

If the Florida State product is forced to endure a rare stint on the sideline, D.J. Hayden should get the first crack at joining the lineup opposite A.J. Bouye. It could also lead to some extra playing time for Tre Herndon and Breon Borders on passing downs for the Jaguars' defense.

All told, the Jacksonville secondary is going to take a hit for as long as Ramsey is out, even though the team features solid depth at the position. Locking down an opponent's top target is going to take more of a committee approach without him.