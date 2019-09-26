Jalen Ramsey: Respect for Jaguars Has Been 'Lost' Amid Trade Request, Rumors

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey confirmed his trade request on an UNINTERRUPTED podcast (h/t Mark Long of the Associated Press) on Thursday.

"I'm not sure if I've played my final game for the Jags yet or not but my trade request still stands," Ramsey said. "For me, respect is a huge thing. ... Once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways.

"I'm going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come," Ramsey continued. "The money will come, but money isn't everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money."

Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that Ramsey requested a trade after his team's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans on Sept. 15.

ESPN's Josina Anderson then tweeted a few days later that Ramsey didn't think he would be on Jacksonville for the team's Week 4 contest at the Denver Broncos, which is Sunday. She also mentioned six teams that made "substantive inquiries" into a Ramsey trade.

Then Ramsey confirmed as much on UNINTERRUPTED's 17 Weeks podcast, parts of which were released last Thursday.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade,'" Ramsey said (h/t Michael DiRocco of ESPN).

"I was truly at peace. I wasn't in a mindset of making a decision while I was angry; I was completely calm. I still stand by my decision to ask for a trade."

That hasn't materialized yet, and Ramsey played in the Jags' Week 3 game, a 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans last Thursday.

DiRocco outlined Ramsey's entire Jags tenure up to Wednesday, which included the cornerback's reaction to executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin's comments regarding his absence at voluntary workouts.

"It's not about rights and privileges," Coughlin said at the team's annual state-of-the-franchise presentation on April 18. "It's about obligations and responsibility, and the question is: Can we count on you?"

Ramsey's agent David Mulugheta and the cornerback himself issued the following statements in response:

The Jaguars also decided against a contract extension before the 2019 season and instead picked up his fifth-year option in 2020. The cornerback then showed up to training camp in an armored bank truck, per Ben Murphy of First Coast News:

Ramsey also got into a sideline argument with head coach Doug Marrone in Week 2.

The last couple of weeks have been eventful for Ramsey, including the expected birth of his second child and an illness Monday that forced him to receive IV treatment.

There were also the events from Wednesday, outlined by DiRocco:

"The Jaguars announce Ramsey is not expected to practice because of a back injury. Marrone says just before noon that he doesn't know when Ramsey got hurt. Three hours later, however, the team releases a statement that says Ramsey actually told the trainers about his back during the fourth quarter of the Sept. 19 game against the Titans. Schefter reports that league sources say it's 'far-fetched' that Ramsey would play in the Jaguars' next game at Denver. However, a league source says the team expects Ramsey to play. Shortly after 7 p.m., the team releases another statement that Ramsey has left the team to return to Nashville for the birth of his second child and there is no timetable for his return. Marrone says Ramsey told him earlier in the offseason that his daughter was due in late September."

The Jags' next game is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Denver.