Jalen Ramsey, Doug Marrone Restrained After Heated Argument on Jaguars' Sideline

Perry Knotts/Associated Press

Tensions were high on the Jacksonville Jaguars sideline Sunday as head coach Doug Marrone and cornerback Jalen Ramsey needed to be separated.

Rivers McCown provided two videos of the incident, which showed Marrone being held back by Jaguars players.

It's unclear what caused the argument during the game against the Houston Texans.

Ramsey and Marrone had some problems with communication in the offseason, with the coach not having the player's phone number. The cornerback had threatened a holdout seeking a new extension, but the Jaguars announced they weren't going to give in this season.

Marrone is in his fifth year in the organization, while Ramsey is in his fourth.