College Football Playoff Odds: Alabama, Clemson Betting Favorites for Semifinals

In the previous four years of the College Football Playoff, there had never been two double-digit favorites in the national semifinals. That all changed on Sunday, though, with the two matchups finally set and sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark releasing their opening lines.

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and second-ranked Clemson Tigers are expected to meet in the CFP National Championship Game for the third time, according to oddsmakers, in a battle of unbeaten teams for the first time in this format.

The SEC champion Crimson Tide (13-0) are listed as 14-point favorites on the Orange Bowl odds against the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (12-1), who earned the final spot in the CFP over the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) and sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1).

That game will take place after the ACC champion Tigers host the third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-0) as 11-point favorites on the Cotton Bowl odds.

Alabama has won its last two national championships (2015 and 2017) with one loss, while Clemson did the same two seasons ago. Last year, it was the fourth-ranked Tide pulling off a 26-23 overtime win vs. the third-ranked Bulldogs 26-23 for the NCAA title in what was the coming-out party for then-freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa took over following halftime with his team trailing 13-0, replacing an ineffective Jalen Hurts. There was a remarkable reversal of fortune in Saturday's SEC Championship Game, with Hurts leading Alabama to a 35-28 comeback victory in the second half after Tagovailoa left with an ankle injury. Tagovailoa was just named one of three finalists for the Heisman Trophy, and he should be ready for Oklahoma and another finalist for the award given to the best college football player in Kyler Murray.

Murray's Sooners won the Big 12 Championship Game 39-27 over the Texas Longhorns earlier last Saturday, avenging their lone loss to get back to the CFP for the third time in four seasons. Last year's Heisman winner Baker Mayfield was under center for the previous two CFP appearances and came up short both times in the semifinals.

Clemson will have its third different quarterback playing in the CFP in as many seasons, as freshman Trevor Lawrence will try to get his team a second national championship during that stretch this time around. The Tigers have been the most impressive of the four teams for backers recently, going 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-5-1 ATS overall, following a 2-3-1 run in their last six. Oklahoma has been even worse lately in riding a 1-3-1 ATS run en route to a 5-7-1 record overall, and Alabama is 5-5 ATS in its past 10 but covered its first three for an 8-5 mark versus the number.

