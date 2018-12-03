Nuggets' Gary Harris Won't Return After Suffering Hip Injury vs. Raptors

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris suffered a hip injury during Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors and was ruled out for the rest of the night.

Harris had just three points on 1-of-3 shooting in nine minutes before coming out of the game.

The guard had been limited by an ankle injury over the past week, and it now appears that he could miss even more time.

He already missed two of his previous three games, although he did score a team-high 27 points in Friday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

When healthy, Harris has become a key player in the Nuggets offense. He entered the day leading the team with 17.3 points per game in 20 appearances, a strong follow-up to his career-best 17.5 points per game last season.

In a balanced attack, the 24-year-old has emerged as a go-to option on the perimeter who can hit big shots in big moments.

However, the latest injury forces the rest of the team to step up in his absence, with Jamal Murray likely facing the most pressure to pick up the scoring slack in the backcourt.

Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley will likely see increased playing time as long as Harris is unavailable.