WWE SmackDown Results: Rusev Earned US Title Victory and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

WWE celebrates Christmas in unique ways. The December 25 edition of SmackDown Live was filled with holiday cheer, as many wrestlers dressed up for the event and took the action a little less seriously than usual.

However, there were still some major moments on this edition of the blue brand. Chief among them was Rusev's victory over Shinsuke Nakamura to claim his third United States Championship. He managed to take down The Artist in the main event and earn gold for the first time in two full years.

R-Truth and Carmella tried to celebrate the holidays with joyful dance breaks, but Daniel Bryan ruined the moment by attacking Truth and locking him in the heel hook. The Miz celebrated Christmas by finally convincing Shane McMahon to team up with him.

The second big match of the night was Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas, with the two proving once more that they should be at the head of SmackDown's new direction going into 2019.

All this talent and more continue to show that the blue brand is in a great position to continue to be the best show in WWE, and this final edition of WWE SmackDown in 2018 set the stage for a fascinating new year.