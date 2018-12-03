Bulls News: Gar Forman 'Absolutely Safe' After Fred Hoiberg's Firing

Randy Belice/Getty Images

While the Chicago Bulls relieved head coach Fred Hoiberg of his duties Monday following a 5-19 start to the season, general manager Gar Forman's job does not appear to be in jeopardy.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson gave Forman a vote of confidence following the coaching change, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune: "Gar is absolutely safe."

