Bulls News: Gar Forman 'Absolutely Safe' After Fred Hoiberg's Firing

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 02: Chicago Bulls General Manager Gar Forman responds to a question from the media while new Head Coach Fred Hoiberg listens during a press conference on June 2, 2015 at the Advocate Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)
Randy Belice/Getty Images

While the Chicago Bulls relieved head coach Fred Hoiberg of his duties Monday following a 5-19 start to the season, general manager Gar Forman's job does not appear to be in jeopardy.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson gave Forman a vote of confidence following the coaching change, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune: "Gar is absolutely safe."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Warriors Dealt with Meningitis Scare Last Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Dealt with Meningitis Scare Last Season

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Hoiberg's Firing Was Inevitable

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Hoiberg's Firing Was Inevitable

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Hoiberg Wasn’t the Right Coach for the Bulls, but Who Is?

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Hoiberg Wasn’t the Right Coach for the Bulls, but Who Is?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Which Teams Should Tank for Zion?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Which Teams Should Tank for Zion?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report