Warriors News: Draymond Green Won't Return from Injury During Road Trip

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, and guard Stephen Curry gesture from the sideline during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday he does not expect Draymond Green to return during the team's road trip.

"Draymond, it's just slow going," Kerr told reporters Sunday. "I think it's unlikely now that he will come back by the end of this trip. He's doing some straight-line movement and got some shots up today. He's feeling better, but it's just a really hard injury to heal."

Green has missed 11 of the Warriors' last 13 games due to a sprained toe and a one-game suspension.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Warriors Not Shooting Enough 3s, and That Should Change

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Not Shooting Enough 3s, and That Should Change

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Which Teams Should Tank for Zion?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Which Teams Should Tank for Zion?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    C's Need to Slow Their Roll on AD Dreams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    C's Need to Slow Their Roll on AD Dreams

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Bulls Fire Fred Hoiberg After 5-19 Start

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bulls Fire Fred Hoiberg After 5-19 Start

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report