Warriors News: Draymond Green Won't Return from Injury During Road Trip

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday he does not expect Draymond Green to return during the team's road trip.

"Draymond, it's just slow going," Kerr told reporters Sunday. "I think it's unlikely now that he will come back by the end of this trip. He's doing some straight-line movement and got some shots up today. He's feeling better, but it's just a really hard injury to heal."

Green has missed 11 of the Warriors' last 13 games due to a sprained toe and a one-game suspension.

