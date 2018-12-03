Baker Mayfield Says He Will Cast Heisman Trophy Vote for Kyler Murray

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates after beating Texas 39-27 in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield is staying loyal to Oklahoma when it comes to his Heisman Trophy ballot.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback told reporters Sunday he plans on voting for Kyler Murray to win college football's top individual honor:

"You take him out from OU, and they're not in the playoffs. Best player in the country. Fifty touchdowns responsible for. To me, after being around him, it might be easy for me to say that, how special of a player he is, but to me, it's obvious. It's nothing against Tua (Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa). Absolutely not. I think he's had an incredible year, but I think it showed for itself yesterday."   

Mayfield is the reigning Heisman winner, and all past victors receive votes. Murray and Mayfield would be the first players from the same school to win the Heisman in consecutive years since USC's Matt Leinart (2004) and Reggie Bush (2005), though Bush later vacated his trophy.              

                                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

