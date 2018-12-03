College Bowl Picks 2018-19: Predictions for Biggest Matchups After Poll Release

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The annual Army-Navy game is the last regularly scheduled confrontation to be played, and once that game is completed Saturday, it's all about the bowl season.

Most of the national attention will go to the four teams playing in the College Football Playoffs, and the Orange Bowl between Alabama and Oklahoma as well as the Cotton Bowl matchup featuring Clemson and Notre Dame will decide the two teams that play for the national title.

There are a number of notable bowl games that are worthy of college football fans' attention, and we will predict several of the most compelling games on the docket.

Most Compelling Bowl Games (All times Eastern, point spreads courtesy of OddsShark)

Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Houston (-3), Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Army 31, Houston 21

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin (-3), Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin 27, Miami 17

Music City Bowl: Auburn (-4.5) vs. Purdue, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Auburn 30, Purdue 27

Camping World Bowl: Syracuse vs. West Virginia (-6.5), Dec. 28, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Syracuse 35, West Virginia 17

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-7), Dec. 29, Noon, ESPN

Michigan 33, Florida 28

Cotton Bowl, national semifinal: Clemson (-11.5) vs. Notre Dame, Dec. 29, 4 p.m., ESPN

Notre Dame 28, Clemson 27

Orange Bowl, national semifinal: Alabama (-14) vs. Oklahoma, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., ESPN

Alabama 52, Oklahoma 35

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-1.5), Dec. 31, 3 p.m., Fox

Michigan State 24, Oregon 23

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5), Dec. 31, 7 p.m., FS1

Utah 30, Northwestern 27

Fiesta Bowl: LSU (-7.5) vs. UCF, Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN

UCF 28, LSU 24

Rose Bowl: Ohio State (-4.5) vs. Washington, Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN

Ohio State 35, Washington 28

Sugar Bowl: Georgia (-10.5) vs. Texas, Jan. 1, 8:45 ESPN

Georgia 42, Texas 17

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cotton Bowl, Clemson vs. Notre Dame

This game is obviously one of the two most important games on the bowl schedule, but we are selecting it because this should also be among the most exciting games of the season.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly surely can and will use the disrespect card as part of his preparations for this game because the Fighting Irish are a perfect 12-0 but they are still double-digit underdogs.

Clemson (13-0) is one of the two most consistent programs in college football (along with Alabama), while this is Notre Dame's first trip to the College Football Playoffs. The experience factor gets checked for the Tigers.

However, Notre Dame has a strong, deep and aggressive team that has passed every test this year. Ian Book has completed 197 of 280 passes for 2,468 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has developed a wonderful partnership with wide receivers Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool.

Boykin has caught 54 passes for 803 yards and eight touchdown passes, while Claypool has 48 receptions for 631 yards and four scores.

A strong argument can be made that Notre Dame's offensive balance has been the key to their success, as Dexter Williams has rushed for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns.

If Notre Dame is going to beat the favored Tigers, the defense is going to have to play its best game of the season. The Fighting Irish have allowed 17.3 points per game this season, and they have not given up more than 27 points in any game this season.

Clemson is not about to overlook Notre Dame, but they may have a thought or two about Alabama in the back of their minds.

Head coach Dabo Swinney can't allow this to happen, because Notre Dame is just too strong of an opponent.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a brilliant triggerman for the Clemson offense, as he has thrown for 2,404 yards with a 24-4 TD-interception ratio.

As effective as Lawrence has been, he has one of the best running backs in the nation in Travis Etienne at his disposal. Etienne is averaging 8.3 yards per carry and has gained 1,463 yards while scoring 21 touchdowns. The Tigers have plenty of depth at that position, so they don't have to overwork Lawrence.

Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross have been making big plays on the receiving end of Lawrence's passes. Higgins has caught 52 passes for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns while Ross has brought in 34 passes for 699 yards and six scores.

This should be as exciting a bowl game as is played in this postseason and we see Notre Dame doing enough down the stretch to hold off the Tigers and advance to the national championship game.

Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Texas

The arguments made by Oklahoma, Ohio State, UCF and Georgia to gain the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoffs all had merits, and the committee settled on the Sooners.

As a result of their Big 12 title game win over Texas, the Sooners registered victories over every team on their schedule since they had lost to the Longhorns in their first meeting. Oklahoma also has perhaps the most explosive offensive player in the nation in quarterback Kyler Murray.

Ohio State has figured out a way to win every game except one, while UCF has been undefeated for two consecutive seasons and they won their conference title game in heroic fashion as they came through for injured quarterback McKenzie Milton.

However, the Georgia Bulldogs could easily make the claim that they were simply the best team. They were better than Alabama in the SEC Championship Game for three quarters, and they held a 28-14 lead well into the second half.

They were unable to close the deal, but Georgia appeared to be the Crimson Tide's equal. Alabama prevailed by a 35-28 margin, and no other Crimson Tide opponent stayed that close. Alabama beat every other team on its schedule by 22 points, and most of their victories were by significantly more than that.

The belief is that Kirby Smart will not let his Bulldogs feel sorry for themselves, and when they take the field at the Sugar Bowl, Georgia will be primed for a big effort.

Jake Fromm has thrown for 2,537 yards with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he has shown that he can rise to the big moment.

The Dawgs will also attack with one of the best running attacks in the country. D'Andre Swift has rushed for 1,037 yards and 10 scores while powerhouse Elijah Holyfield has 956 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley are both game-changing players.

Texas is a strong offensive team featuring a sharp quarterback in Sam Ehlinger, who has thrown for 3,123 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Ehlinger has built an outstanding rapport with wideouts Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson. Humphrey has 1,109 receiving yards and nine TDs, while Johnson has 945 yards and seven scores.

The running game is adequate with Tre Watson (695 yards, 3 TDs) and Keaontay Ingram (683 yards, 3 scores), but it is not elite.

Texas won't be able to match Georgia's weapons, and the Bulldogs will show the world that they belonged in the playoffs.

This game is significant because it will make the debate for an eight-team playoff louder and stronger.