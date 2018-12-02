Report: Chiefs Hosting CJ Anderson, Charcandrick West After Kareem Hunt Release

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for help at running back after releasing Kareem Hunt this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, veterans C.J. Anderson and Charcandrick West will visit on Monday, and the team is expected to sign one of them.

Spencer Ware got the majority of touches in the backfield in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Oakland Raiders.

He finished with 47 rushing yards on 14 carries, plus a touchdown. Damien Williams added five carries for 48 rushing yards, adding seven receiving yards on two catches.

West could provide immediate help thanks to his familiarity with the system. The 27-year-old spent the past four seasons in Kansas City, most notably leading the team with 634 rushing yards in 2015 when Jamaal Charles went down with an injury.

He was waived before this season after totaling just 222 yards from scrimmage in 2017.

Anderson has had more recent success, appearing in nine games with the Carolina Panthers this year before being waived. He rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards last season with the Denver Broncos before being let go in the offseason.

Either player could help replace some of the production lost from Hunt, who was released after a video emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman last February. The Pro Bowler had 1,202 total yards and 14 touchdowns before his removal.