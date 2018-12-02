Adam Thielen Responds After Bill Belichick Appeared to Tell Him Shut the F--k Up

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 02: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen discussed his confrontation with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during Sunday's 24-10 loss.

"I lost my emotions," Thielen said after the game, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI. Thielen added, per the Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson: "It's football. There's emotions. He can think what he wants to think about me and it doesn't really change how I'm going to go play the game. He can hate me all he wants and I'm going to still be the same person I am and I'm going to go out and try to do my best."

The drama came in the fourth quarter after a Latavius Murray run on 4th-and-1 gave the Vikings a first down. Patriots cornerback Patrick Chung went down with an injury after the play, giving his team more time to challenge the call on the field.

Thielen objected to the apparent strategy, complaining to the ref, who was close to the opposing coach, as Mike Reiss of ESPN detailed:

The receiver also said after the game that he thought Chung went down on purpose, per Hannable.

While Belichick lost the challenge, he got the last laugh after a 14-point win.

