Bleacher Report's 2018 College Football All-America Team

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

WR1 Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: 79 receptions, 1,408 yards, 11 TD

Tylan Wallace barely saw the field in 2017 as a freshman, finishing with just seven receptions for 118 yards. And all signs indicated Jalen McCleskey and Dillon Stoner would become the go-to receivers for Oklahoma State this year.

But Wallace quickly became Taylor Cornelius' favorite target, spurring McCleskey to transfer out of the program four weeks into the season. Wallace had four consecutive 100-yard games in September and a three-week stretch late in the season with 28 receptions for 564 yards and five touchdowns.

Oklahoma State's fall from grace could have been a big one after it lost Mason Rudolph, James Washington and Marcell Ateman. But thanks to Wallace, the Cowboys still averaged an impressive 38.4 points per game.

WR2 Andy Isabella, Massachusetts: 102 receptions, 1,698 yards, 13 TD

Andy Isabella is college football's "tree falling in the forest" conundrum. If a guy leads the nation in receiving by 288 yards, but he does so on a team that was even worse than its 4-8 record, does anyone notice?

Well, we did. Isabella went bonkers over the final seven weeks of the regular season, racking up at least 174 receiving yards in five of those games. Just in those seven contests, he made 73 catches for 1,248 yards and nine touchdowns. For goodness sake, that's almost exactly what Marquise "Hollywood" Brown managed in 13 games (75 receptions, 1,318 yards, 10 TD).

Too bad the Minutemen would've needed at least one more Isabella to overcome their atrocious defense.

WR3 Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech: 88 receptions, 1,410 yards, 9 TD

Similar to Wallace, Antoine Wesley kind of came out of nowhere. He appeared in just one game in 2016 and made 10 catches for 137 yards last year.

But someone had to pick up the slack after Keke Coutee, Dylan Cantrell and Cameron Batson left, right? It's not like the Red Raiders were going to suddenly become a run-first offense.

Wesley emerged in a huge way, and he probably deserves extra consideration for having to play with three different quarterbacks, none of whom had attempted more than 46 passes in college before this season.