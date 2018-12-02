Steve Wilks' Job Reportedly in Jeopardy Amid Cardinals' Struggles

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks fields question during a post game news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Steve Wilks could be one and done as Arizona Cardinals head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday the Cardinals are planning to assess their "entire football operation" following the season.

Wilks' first year in Arizona has been a disappointment, with the Cardinals 2-9 and looking uninspired on both sides of the ball. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has struggled to impress, and the Cardinals offense is averaging more than 40 fewer yards per game than any other team.

    

