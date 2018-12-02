Report: Kareem Hunt Wasn't Interviewed by NFL During Assault Investigation

Report: Kareem Hunt Wasn't Interviewed by NFL During Assault InvestigationDecember 2, 2018
The NFL reportedly never interviewed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt during its investigation into his assault of a woman in a Cleveland hotel.
Field Yates @FieldYates
Via @AdamSchefter on Sunday NFL Countdown: during the league’s investigation into the Kareem Hunt situation, it did NOT interview Hunt or the woman involved. Unreal.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
One addition going in to the story now: The NFL never interviewed Hunt on the incident. The Chiefs did and the NFL used their info -- Hunt indicated he had nothing to do with it. The NFL interviewed witnesses, who corroborated Hunt's story, but couldn't get to the women involved. https://t.co/Q4mkmspFSt
Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday after TMZ released hotel surveillance footage of Hunt pushing and kicking a woman during an altercation last February.
