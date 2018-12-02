Report: Kareem Hunt Wasn't Interviewed by NFL During Assault Investigation

The NFL reportedly never interviewed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt during its investigation into his assault of a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday after TMZ released hotel surveillance footage of Hunt pushing and kicking a woman during an altercation last February. 

             

