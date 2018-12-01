Kirby Smart Says Georgia 'Definitely' Has 1 of 4 Best Teams in Country

John Amis/Associated Press

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart defended his team's College Football Playoff resume on Saturday following a 35-28 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game:

The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings play in the championship tournament, and right now the undefeated trio of Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame hold the top three spots in order. That top three figures to stay the same come Sunday, when the semifinalists will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Three teams are in a fight for the final playoff berth, however, with Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State all presenting solid resumes. Right now, the Bulldogs are in fourth, but the question is whether the committee will dock the Bulldogs for not winning their conference and losing two games.

The 12-1 Sooners won the Big 12 thanks to a 39-27 win over No. 14 Texas, while No. 6 Ohio State looked like it was cruising to a Big Ten title victory after taking a 24-7 halftime lead over Northwestern. Provided the Buckeyes hold on, they would be 12-1 and conference title winners as well.

Still, neither of those teams had to defeat the No. 1 team in the nation to win its conference, so perhaps the committee gives the Bulldogs a break given its tough road and solid effort against the Crimson Tide in a one-score loss.

Regardless of what happens, the question is whether this debate opens up more talk of further expanding the College Football Playoff. Six teams do look a cut above the rest this season, and fans may argue that all of them hypothetically deserve a shot at a national title.