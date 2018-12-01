Lincoln Riley 'Very Confident' Oklahoma Can Continue to Win After Big 12 Title

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2018

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley hoists the Big 12 Conference championship trophy after beating Texas 39-27 in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners must wait until Sunday to find out if they are among the best four teams in college football, but coach Lincoln Riley believes his squad his more than capable of competing with anyone.

"I get that there are other great teams out there, but I feel very confident this team can go forward and continue to win," Riley said after Oklahoma pulled out a 39-27 victory over archrival Texas in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter. "I think our best ball is ahead of us. We've got some great players behind us I think that a lot of people don't want to play."

              

