Utah HC Kyle Whittingham on Pac-12 Refs: 'Wouldn't You Be Upset? I'm Used to It'

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham wasn't pleased with the officiating during his team's 10-3 loss against Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday.

Per ESPN.com's Joel Anderson, Whittingham specifically voiced his frustration over a non-call on the Utes' final offensive play after it appeared Washington cornerback Byron Murphy made early contact with Siaosi Mariner.



"I don't know what I can say," Whittingham said. "Wouldn't you be upset? I'm used to it."

Anderson noted Whittingham was seen yelling at the referees as he was walking off the field at Levi's Stadium.

Pac-12 officials have received heavy criticism throughout the 2018 season.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported in October that a replay report document from Washington State's 39-36 win over USC showed an untrained third party overruled a targeting call against Cougars linebacker Logan Tago that would have led to him being ejected.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott subsequently admitted mistakes in review procedures and changed the protocol so that only replay officials at the stadium in the command center and on the field would be allowed to rule on calls.

Friday's defeat cost Utah a chance to play in the Rose Bowl for the first time in school history.