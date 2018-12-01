Report: Mike Locksley, Matt Canada, Pep Hamilton Finalists for Maryland HC Job

Gary Cameron/Associated Press

The University of Maryland has narrowed down its list of candidates to take over as head coach of the football program to three.

Per Roman Stubbs and Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post, Maryland interim coach Matt Canada, Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and Michigan quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton made the final cut.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg, the school could announce an official hiring in the middle of next week.

Locksley, who is in his second season at Alabama, has ties to Maryland with two different coaching stints at the school. He served as the running backs coach from 1997 to 2002 and offensive coordinator from 2012 to '15. The Washington D.C. native was also Maryland's interim head coach for the final six games in 2015 after Randy Edsall was fired.

Hamilton has spent the past two seasons at Michigan. He also has experience in the NFL as an offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts from 2013 to '15 and Cleveland Browns associate head coach in 2016.

An independent investigation into Maryland's culture under DJ Durkin found many problems but stopped short of calling the culture toxic following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June after he collapsed from heat exhaustion during a team practice.

Canada went 5-7 after taking over the Terrapins when Durkin was suspended and later fired one day after being reinstated. The 46-year-old was originally hired to be the offensive coordinator after spending 2017 in the same role at LSU.