Woj: 76ers to Provide Markelle Fultz Injury Update After He Visits Specialists

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz is still seeking answers for the injuries that have led to him taking a sabbatical from the team.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Fultz will continue to meet with specialists at least through the start of next week.

Wojnarowski added Philadelphia is expected to update Fultz's status with the organization after his meetings are finished.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.