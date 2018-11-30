Mariners Trade Alex Colome to White Sox for Omar Narvaez

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 02: Alex Colome #48 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Safeco Field on June 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners reached an agreement Friday to trade relief pitcher Alex Colome to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Omar Narvaez.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto announced the deal and made a statement about the M's addition.

"Omar has quietly developed into one of the tougher outs among catchers in MLB, his contact and on-base skills are welcome additions to our lineup," Dipoto said. "The fact that he is also under club control through 2022 made him a great fit for our club."

                 

