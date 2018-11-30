Mariners Trade Alex Colome to White Sox for Omar Narvaez

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners reached an agreement Friday to trade relief pitcher Alex Colome to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Omar Narvaez.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto announced the deal and made a statement about the M's addition.

"Omar has quietly developed into one of the tougher outs among catchers in MLB, his contact and on-base skills are welcome additions to our lineup," Dipoto said. "The fact that he is also under club control through 2022 made him a great fit for our club."

